Even though the respondent-Father is not Native American, since his son’s mother is a member of the Monacan Indian Tribe, the Indian Child Welfare Act required DSS to undertake “active efforts” to prevent the breakup of the family. DSS’s creation of a case plan and communication of the plan to the incarcerated Father were insufficient under the ICWA.

We reverse the termination of Father’s parental rights and remand for further proceedings.

ICWA provides that a party seeking to terminate an individual’s parental rights must “satisfy the court that active efforts have been made to provide remedial services and rehabilitative programs designed to prevent the breakup of the Indian family and that these efforts have proved unsuccessful.” 25 U.S.C. § 1912(d) (2022). The active efforts requirement applies in situations that involve the termination of the rights of Indian and non-Indian parents alike. See 25 C.F.R. § 23.2. Neither incarceration nor doubtful prospects for rehabilitation will relieve the state of its duty under ICWA to make active remedial efforts.

Here, the DSS social worker did not testify as to any attempts made by DSS to contact Father outside of sending DNA testing materials to him and speaking to him in court. There is no other record evidence as to DSS’s attempts to contact Father. Accordingly, the portion of the trial court’s finding 174 that “DSS attempt[ed] to reach out to [Father] on a regular basis” is unsupported.

Father’s incarceration for much of the history of this case did not relieve DSS of its duty under ICWA to make active remedial efforts. Although DSS was able to send Father a paternity test in prison, DSS made no other effort to contact him via fax, mail, or in person while he was incarcerated. Although DSS formulated a case plan, the formulation of a plan is merely a passive effort. There is no record evidence that DSS actively did anything to assist Father through the steps of the plan and with accessing or developing the resources necessary to satisfy the case plan. See 25 C.F.R. § 23.2.

While DSS cannot dictate what services Father may receive in prison, there is no record evidence that DSS communicated with Father or prison staff to ascertain the availability of prison programs to help Father achieve the goals of the case plan. Father was denied visitation with Nathan throughout the entire case, and there is no record evidence that DSS made any effort to facilitate telephone or written communication between Father and Nathan. Furthermore, DSS made no effort to locate or communicate with Father during the time he was not incarcerated.

Father made some showing that he was engaged. When DSS faxed Father his paternity results in prison, Father immediately signed and returned them as instructed. Father also attended almost every court date in this matter. He also followed up on a request for a recent photo of Nathan.

DSS did not include Father in the efforts it made with Nathan’s mother. We cannot say that DSS provided active efforts to prevent the breakup of Nathan’s family.

the trial court’s conclusion that DSS provided active efforts to prevent the breakup of Nathan’s family is not supported by the trial court’s findings of fact. The trial court thus erred by terminating Father’s parental rights to Nathan.

Reversed and remanded.

In re N.D.M. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-071-23, 18 pp.) (Allegra Collins, J.) Appealed from Burke County District Court (Burford Cherry, J.) Amanda Perez for petitioner; Michael Harrell for guardian ad litem; Jacky Brammer for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals