Where (1) the respondent-mother had been served with notice of the action to terminate her parental rights; (2) she did not argue until this appeal that she lacked notice of the termination hearing; and (3) G.S. § 7B-1101.1 requires that, “At the first hearing after service upon the respondent parent, the court shall dismiss the provisional counsel if the respondent parent . . . [d]oes not appear at the hearing,” the trial court properly dismissed respondent’s provisional counsel when respondent failed to appear at the termination hearing.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ reversal of the trial court’s order terminating respondent’s parental rights. Remanded for consideration of additional argument.

Even though respondent’s notice of appeal from the termination order was erroneously addressed to this court, the Court of Appeals had the authority to issue a writ of certiorari to hear her appeal.

Dissent

(Morgan, J.) The trial court’s sole question to provisional counsel – “Ms. Walker, any contact from your client, ma’am?” – was not sufficiently focused upon the issue of notice, as contemplated by G.S. §§ 7B-1101.1(a)(1) and -1108.1(a)(1) and (3), to provide the requisite information to the trial court to determine whether all notice requirements had been met regarding respondent’s knowledge of the 15 July 2021 termination of parental rights hearing so as to be able to responsibly consider the retention or release of provisional counsel, particularly in light of the prospect that if notice of the hearing had not been served upon respondent, then the 15 July 2021 hearing would not have qualified as “the first hearing after service upon the respondent parent” under § 7B-1101.1(a)(1) so as to require the trial court’s dismissal of the provisional counsel.

Before allowing an attorney to withdraw or relieving an attorney from any obligation to actively participate in a termination of parental rights proceeding when the parent is absent from a hearing, the trial court must inquire into the efforts made by counsel to contact the parent in order to ensure that the parent’s rights are adequately protected.

In re R.A.F. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-011-23, 15 pp.) (Tamara Barringer, J.) (Michael Morgan, J., joined by Anita Earls, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Henderson County District Court (Mack Brittain, J.) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. James Palmer for petitioners; Peter Wood for respondent. North Carolina Supreme Court