By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 3, 2023

In this case in which the petitioner-mother actively thwarted the respondent-father’s ability to have a relationship with their child, the evidence supports the trial court’s findings of fact, and the findings of fact support its conclusions of law that the father did not willfully fail to pay child support required by a court order, did not neglect and did not willfully abandon “Sarah.”

We modify the decision of the Court of Appeals to the extent the Court of Appeals’ decision could be read to be applying an abuse of discretion standard of review at the adjudicatory stage of this proceeding to reiterate that our review at the adjudicatory stage is to determine whether there is clear, cogent, and convincing evidence in the record to support the trial court’s findings of fact, and whether the findings of fact support the conclusions of law.

In re S.B. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-012-23, 18 pp.) (Anita Earls, J.) Appealed from Granville County District Court (Caroline Burnette, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. Edward Eldred for petitioner; Wendy Sotolongo and Jacky Brammer for respondent. North Carolina Supreme Court


