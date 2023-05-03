A settlement agreement between defendant and his late ex-wife, Melissa, provided in relevant part, “Until Melissa no longer has an obligation to pay for [the parties’ children’s] college expenses, she shall maintain a life insurance policy naming [defendant] the beneficiary with a death benefit of at least $1 Million,” provided that, after setting up a trust for the benefit of the minor children, such trust for “the children can receive any insurance proceeds in lieu of the other party being named the beneficiary.” The agreement thus clearly allowed Melissa – once she set up a trust for the parties’ children – to change the beneficiary of her life insurance policies from defendant to the trust.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ ruling that the agreement was ambiguous.

Galloway v. Snell (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-013-23, 10 pp.) (Tamara Barringer, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Graham Shirley, J.) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. Gregory Connor for plaintiff; Bettie Kelley Sousa and Alicia Jurney for defendant. North Carolina Supreme Court