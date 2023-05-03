After co-workers Michelle Marlow and Tangela Parker had their third spat while working at defendant TXS Designs, Tangela went out to her vehicle, retrieved a gun, returned to the factory, and shot Michelle twice in the head at pointblank range, killing her. Michelle’s death, though caused by a coworker, is not a natural and probable consequence of the nature of Michelle’s employment. Consequently, Michelle’s death did not arise out of her employment, and the superior court has jurisdiction over the tort claims brought by the administrator of Michelle’s estate.

We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendants’ motion to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction; we also affirm the denial of defendant’s Eric Parker’s motion for a stay. We dismiss Eric’s appeal from the denial of his N.C. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(6) motion to dismiss to the extent it was not based on the exclusivity provision of the Workers’ Compensation Act.

Whether an injury arises out of employment depends on the origin or cause of the accident. An injury arises out of the employment if a contributing proximate cause of the injury is a risk to which the employee was exposed because of the nature of the employment, and to which the employee would not have been equally exposed apart from the employment. In North Carolina, courts have consistently held that an intentional assault in the workplace by a fellow employee does not arise out of the employment unless a job-related motivation or some other causal relation between the job and the assault exists.

Tangela and Michelle had been involved in two verbal altercations at work prior to that date; the second altercation resulted in a 3-day suspension for Tangela. The pleadings and jurisdictional evidence do not show a job-related motivation or some other causal relation between the job and Tangela’s shooting of Michelle. Michelle’s death, although caused by a coworker, is not a natural and probable consequence of the nature of Michelle’s employment. Rather, the shooting arose out of Tangela’s personal animosity towards Michelle.

As Michelle’s death did not arise out of her employment with TCS, the Industrial Commission does not have exclusive jurisdiction over the matter. Furthermore, because the Industrial Commission does not have exclusive jurisdiction over the matter, plaintiff need not have alleged facts sufficient to establish an exception to the Industrial Commission’s exclusive jurisdiction under Pleasant v. Johnson, 312 N.C. 710, 325 S.E.2d 244 (1985). Accordingly, the trial court did not err by denying defendants’ motions to dismiss under N.C. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(1) and Eric’s motion to dismiss under Rule 12(b)(6).

Eric was charged with felony accessory after the fact or assisting Tangela in absconding to Arizona after she shot Michelle. Eric delayed the proceedings by absconding to Arizona for approximately six months before he was extradited to North Carolina. Any further delay in the proceedings would substantially prejudice plaintiff’s ability to pursue this wrongful death claim. Eric has no absolute right not to be forced to choose between testifying in this matter and asserting his Fifth Amendment privilege. We cannot say that the trial court’s denial of Eric’s motion to stay was an abuse of discretion.

Dismissed in part; affirmed in part.

Marlow v. TCS Designs, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-072-23, 12 pp.) (Allegra Collins, J.) Appealed from Catawba County Superior Court (Gregory Hayes, J.) David Stradley, Nicole McNamara and Lyndon Helton for plaintiff; Lyn Broom, Richard Pinto, John Redmond, Jeff McKinney and Martha Brown for defendants. North Carolina Court of Appeals