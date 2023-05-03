Where the compensability of plaintiff’s 2010 back injury had already been admitted by the defendant-employer, the Commission could reject defense experts’ opinions – that plaintiff’s current complaints were not compensable – which were based on the experts’ conclusions that plaintiff’s 2010 injury was not compensable.

We affirm the Commission’s award of medical benefits.

Generally, a party seeking additional medical compensation pursuant to G.S. § 97-25 must establish that the treatment is directly related to the compensable injury. However, under the Parsons presumption, employee-plaintiffs who receive a favorable opinion and award from the Industrial Commission are afforded the rebuttable presumption that additional medical treatment is causally related to the original injury. Parsons v. Pantry, Inc. 126 N.C. App. 540, 485 S.E.2d 867 (1997).

Employer-defendants bear the burden to prove the original finding of compensable injury is unrelated to a plaintiff’s present discomfort. The Parsons presumption extends to cases involving an uncontested Form 63 as if the plaintiff had received a favorable opinion and award from the Commission.

Here, the employer filed a Form 63, specifying injuries to plaintiff’s neck and back, among other body parts, and did not contest payment for continued medical treatment. Thus, defendants were required to overcome the Parsons presumption before the Commission could consider ceasing defendants’ payment obligations; the burden rested with defendants to provide the Commission with competent evidence that plaintiff’s current treatment was unrelated to his compensable injury.

The Commission determined that defendants did not produce competent evidence sufficient to overcome the Parsons presumption.

The Commission found that the experts essentially denied the existence of an original, compensable injury and held that such a conclusion was “merely speculation” and, therefore, not competent because it “stands in direct contradiction to the admission made by Defendants and the award of the Commission establishing that Plaintiff sustained injuries . . . when he fell on July 1, 2010.” Therefore, the Commission did not believe that a reasonable mind would find these experts’ testimonies adequate to overcome the Parsons presumption in light of the additional evidence showing that the experts’ insufficient clinical experience and certifications and lack of access to plaintiff resulted in mere guesswork. Additionally, defense expert Dr. Lee Young stated he would defer a causation determination to Dr. Ralph Maxy, one of plaintiff’s treating doctors.

We agree and hold that the testimonies of defense experts Doctors Young and Suzanne Novack were speculative and not sufficiently competent to overcome the Parsons presumption.

Further, although not explicitly stated in its findings, it is clear the Commission gave no weight to the testimony of defendants’ experts. This credibility determination, unlike the evidentiary determination, is wholly within the discretion of the Commission.

Affirmed.

Concurrence

(Dillon, J.) Most mandatory presumptions merely shift a burden of production to the opposing party. However, under the current state of our jurisprudence, the Parsons presumption also shifts the burden of proof to the opposing party (the employer). In this case, it may be that defendants produced evidence from which the Commission could reasonably have found plaintiff’s requested medical treatment is not related to the compensable injuries he suffered in 2010. But because the Commission essentially found by the greater weight of the evidence that the requested treatment is related to the 2010 injury, I concur.

Brewer v. Rent-A-Center (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-067-23, 28 pp.) (April Wood, J.) (Chris Dillon, J., joined by Jefferson Griffin, J., concurring) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. Duane Jones, Neil Andrews, Linda Stephens and Brennan Cumalander for defendants; Kristin Henricksen for plaintiff. North Carolina Court of Appeals