G.S. § 100-2.1 provides the circumstances and manner under which a state-owned “monument, memorial, or work of art” may be removed and relocated. Plaintiffs – including the chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy which raised the funds to install a Confederate monument at the Chatham County courthouse – lack standing to challenge the county commissioners’ removal of the monument because (1) the statute does not explicitly authorize a private cause of action; (2) even if the statute implicitly authorized a private cause of action, the complaint does not adequately allege that plaintiffs would be in the class of persons on which the statute confers such a right; and (3) plaintiffs allege that the monument at issue is owned by the county, not the state.

We affirm the trial court’s conclusion that plaintiffs lack standing; however, we vacate the trial court’s dismissal with prejudice and remand for entry of an order dismissing the complaint without prejudice.

Where the complaint fails to allege that there had been a demand on and a refusal by the proper authorities to institute proceedings for the protection of the interests of the public agency or political subdivision or that a demand on such authorities would have been useless, the complaint fails to allege that plaintiffs have taxpayer standing.

Where plaintiffs maintain that the monument is county property, they have failed to plead that they are entitled to notice and an opportunity to be heard under G.S. § 153A-140.

Having properly determined that it lacked subject-matter jurisdiction over the matter, the trial court should have dismissed the matter without prejudice pursuant to N.C. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(1).

Affirmed in part; vacated in part and remanded.

Pugh v. Howard (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-073-23, 22 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Chatham County Superior Court (Susan Bray, J.) James Davis for plaintiffs; Nicholas Ellis and Dylan Castellino for defendants; Joseph Dowdy and Phillip Harris for intervenors. North Carolina Court of Appeals