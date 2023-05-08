Defendant appeals (1) the admission of evidence that he confessed to owning a bookbag which contained a digital scale and a lockbox and (2) the trial court’s initial refusal to allow defendant to elicit testimony from a law enforcement officer that defendant had disclaimed ownership of the lockbox, which contained drugs and paraphernalia. However, defendant took the stand and testified to these same facts, thereby waiving his appeal of the trial court’s rulings.

We dismiss defendant’s appeal.

Defendant argues that the trial court’s decision to limit his cross examination of Detective Lewis “forced [defendant] to take the stand in his own defense” and prejudiced him by “open[ing] himself to cross-examination regarding his prior, unrelated arrest for assault . . . and whether he lied to police in conjunction with that arrest.” To the extent that this argument implicates our Supreme Court’s suggestion that a Miranda issue might not be waived if the defendant “claim[s] that his in-court testimony was compelled or impelled by the trial court’s errors[,]” we conclude that defendant was not, in fact, “compelled or impelled” to testify by the trial court’s initial decision to limit cross-examination in this case. State v. Terry, 337 N.C. 615, 447 S.E.2d 720 (1994).

When the trial court sustained the state’s objection to defendant’s cross-examination of Detective Lewis regarding the key to the lockbox, the trial court ruled that defendant’s statement would be inadmissible hearsay “if [defendant was] not putting up any evidence.” Defendant was then faced with a choice of trial strategy: continue with his initial plan not to testify and leave the hearsay ruling intact, or change his trial strategy and testify on his own behalf in order to render his statement concerning the key to the lockbox admissible. The trial court did not compel defendant to testify on his own behalf, however. That was a matter of trial strategy, and matters of trial strategy are not generally second-guessed by our appellate courts.

State v. Lamb (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-076-23, 10 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (Lora Christine Cubbage, J.) Robert Broughton for the state; Sharon Smith for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals