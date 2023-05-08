Defendant caused a fatal accident around the time of a police-department shift change, leaving the investigating officer without assistance. It took significant time for him to investigate the scene of the accident, and he testified that going to the magistrate’s office to get a warrant would have added at least another hour for suspected alcohol, drugs and inhalants to dissipate from defendant’s blood. Under the facts of this case, the trial court correctly found the existence of exigent circumstances sufficient to justify a warrantless draw of defendant’s blood at a hospital five miles away from the accident scene.

We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motions to suppress and to dismiss.

Despite defense witnesses’ testimony that defendant hadn’t consumed drugs and had only drunk one beer on the day of the accident, the trial court properly denied defendant’s motion to dismiss the charges of second-degree murder and aggravated serious injury by vehicle. Defendant’s vehicle contained beer cans and an aerosol can of “Ultra Duster.” Defendant had slow, slurred speech and glassy eyes. After being told that someone had been killed in the accident, defendant expressed concern only for his truck. Defendant’s blood tested positive for alcohol, drugs and a propellant used in “Dust Off.” The trial court did not err in denying defendant’s motion to dismiss.

State v. Cannon (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-077-23, 17 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Edgecombe County Superior Court (Lamont Wiggins, J.) John Congleton for the state; Clark Fischer for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals