In support of a charge of felony speeding to elude arrest, the state presented the arresting officer’s testimony that (1) defendant sped through an area in which the posted speed limit was either 35 or 45 mph, (2) the officer believed the speed limit was 45 mph, (3) he was traveling at a high rate of speed for around half a mile while defendant wove through traffic and outpaced him, and (4) he estimated her speed at more than 100 mph before she lost control and crashed. This was sufficient evidence to go to the jury on the question of whether defendant was speeding in excess of 15 mph over the legal speed limit.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction for felony speeding to elude arrest.

The officer’s testimony showed that he knew a posted speed limit existed, and his testimony was substantial evidence of the maximum posted speed limit on the portion of highway where defendant fled.

Any person of ordinary intelligence, who had a reasonable opportunity to observe a vehicle in motion and judge its speed may testify as to his estimation of the speed of that vehicle.

Here, the officer’s observation coincided with his active pursuit of defendant’s vehicle. According to his testimony, the pursuit caused him to travel “at a relatively high rate of speed” as he simultaneously observed defendant was “going way faster” than his own patrol car. Based on his observation, he testified he “could see [defendant’s] car going towards Charlotte [at] a high-rate of speed and going in and out of vehicles.” According to the officer, defendant “was going too fast for the conditions” at an estimated speed of “over a hundred miles an hour.”

Drawing all reasonable inferences in the state’s favor, the evidence establishes the arresting officer not only had ample opportunity to observe defendant’s speed for an extended distance during the pursuit, but he was also able to compare her speed to the other vehicles driving on Highway 49 at that time. The officer’s testimony supports a reasonable inference of defendant’s guilt.

No error.

State v. Chisholm (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-075-23, 16 pp.) (Jeffery Carpenter, J.) Appealed from Cabarrus County Superior Court (Todd Burke, J.) Joseph Shuford for the state; Sean Vitrano for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals