The indictment for defendant’s carrying of a concealed gun states, “[D]efendant named above unlawfully and willfully did carry concealed about defendant’s person while off defendant’s own premises a gun, Glock 43 9mm handgun. This act was in violation of N.C. [Gen. Stat.] § 14-269[(a1)].” This indictment properly sets out the three essential elements of carrying a concealed weapon. The state had no initial burden to provide evidence defendant was not excepted from this rule by possessing a concealed handgun permit, as § 14-269(a1)(2) is a defense—not an essential element of the crime. The indictment was valid, and the trial court had subject matter jurisdiction to accept defendant’s guilty plea.

We affirm the denial of defendant’s motion to suppress and the acceptance of his guilty plea.

A police officer paced defendant and estimated his speed at between 66 and 68 mph in a 55-mph zone; as a result, the officer had reasonable suspicion sufficient to stop defendant.

State v. Ellison (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-066-23, 10 pp.) (Julee Flood, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Paul Ridgeway, J.) Colin Justice for the state; Richard Croutharmel for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)