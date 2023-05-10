After being charged with driving while impaired on the evening of 13 October 2018, defendant took an Uber back to his car, and was again stopped and charged with driving while impaired. Although the state did not introduce into evidence an order revoking defendant’s driving privilege after he failed his first breath test, the state introduced sufficient other evidence to prove that defendant knew or should have known his driving privilege was revoked before he drove drunk the second time in one night.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction for driving while license revoked (DWLR) for an impaired driving revocation.

Trooper Brown, who was the first to arrest defendant that evening, testified under oath that he explicitly told defendant (1) he should not drive; (2) he was no longer allowed to drive in the State of North Carolina; and (3) his driving privilege had been revoked. After defendant was released from the detention center, he asked Trooper Brown what “his next step would be”; Trooper Brown testified to advising him “that he could get an Uber or a taxi,” as defendant was not permitted to drive.

Additionally, the state established defendant possessed actual knowledge of the revocation of his driver license through the admission of State’s Exhibit 4, the Implied Consent Rights form defendant signed, into evidence. The plain language of the form, (i.e., if your test is 0.08 or greater, then your driving privilege is revoked immediately), combined with defendant’s admission that his test result was greater than 0.08, gives rise to the inference that defendant had actual knowledge that his driving privilege was revoked. Defendant’s admission at trial that he signed the form further supports the inference that he had direct knowledge of the revocation.

The evidence also shows that defendant had constructive knowledge that his driver license was revoked. Viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the state, the jury could reasonably conclude that defendant would have discovered his revoked driving privilege had he exercised due diligence by reading the Implied Consent Rights form before signing it, or simply listening as Trooper Brown read the form aloud to him.

Because defendant possessed both actual and constructive knowledge of his immediately revoked driver license, there was substantial evidence to support this element of defendant’s DWLR for an impaired driving revocation conviction. The trial court did not err in denying defendant’s motion to dismiss.

In support of his request for a jury instruction on entrapment, defendant cited evidence that he expressed to Trooper Brown he needed to be in Raleigh by 9 a.m. the next day for work; after defendant’s first appearance before the magistrate, Trooper Brown told defendant to report for his court date, gave him his keys, told him he was free to leave, gave defendant directions to his car, and suggested defendant could take an Uber to get to his vehicle. However, the evidence demonstrates that Trooper Brown provided defendant an Implied Consent Rights form, which stated his license would be revoked if certain conditions were met; even if defendant did not “read along” when Trooper Brown read the form aloud to defendant, defendant signed this form. Further, the record evidence does not show any inducement on the part of a state agent which caused defendant to drive his vehicle. Instead, the choice was entirely defendant’s own. Therefore, we hold defendant was not entitled to a jury instruction on the defense of entrapment.

No error.

State v. Rabas (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-065-23, 17 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Buncombe County Superior Court (Bradley Letts, J.) Matthew Baptiste Holloway for the state; George Hyler for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)