Defendant testified that she left an inpatient substance abuse treatment facility because she was frustrated with the program and had been attacked and robbed by people in the program. Nevertheless, it was her responsibility to keep her probation officer apprised of her whereabouts, and defendant failed to do so for several days.

We affirm the revocation of defendant’s probation.

The evidence indicates that defendant left the treatment facility—thereby violating a special condition of probation—and did so knowingly and without permission. After leaving the facility, defendant hitchhiked to Hickory over the course of four to five days, never informing her probation officer of her location.

The evidence is undisputed that defendant was made aware her probation officer was trying to contact defendant. Yet defendant only attempted to contact the probation officer using someone else’s cellphone and blocked the number. Even upon reaching Hickory, defendant disclosed her location to a friend in order to procure assistance returning home, but again, did not provide her probation officer with her location or contact information.

This evidence is sufficient to show defendant purposefully left supervision and deliberately concealed her whereabouts such that her probation officer was unable to contact her for several days despite knowing the probation officer was attempting to contact her. Thus, the evidence was sufficient to reasonably satisfy the trial court that defendant willfully avoided supervision by making her whereabouts unknown to her probation officer. Therefore, the trial court did not err in concluding defendant violated a term of her probation upon which probation may be revoked pursuant to G.S. § 15A-1343(b)(3a) by absconding.

State v. McCall (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-063-23, 11 pp.) (Toby Hampson, J.) Appealed from Moore County Superior Court (James Webb, J.) Victor Unnone for the state; Mary McCullers Reece for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)