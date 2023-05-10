Defendant was able to sufficiently cross-examine victim K.M. on the alleged motive without mention of K.M.’s sexual behavior. During defendant’s cross-examination of K.M., K.M. testified that she was not supposed to have boys at the house when her mother was not home, she knew defendant was aware of this, and she believed that, when defendant came home and saw her boyfriend there, she was in trouble and afraid that defendant would tell her mother. Thus, defendant was able to adequately cross-examine K.M. on her alleged motive to accuse defendant of rape so that she wouldn’t get in trouble. The trial court did not abuse its discretion in limiting defendant’s cross-examination to the exclusion of K.M.’s past sexual encounters.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions of statutory rape, statutory sex offenses and taking indecent liberties with a minor. However, we remand for resentencing.

At trial, defense counsel asserted that the admission of evidence of K.M.’s past sexual encounters was essential for defendant “to have effective defense.” This was not sufficient to preserve for appeal defendant’s arguments that the trial court’s ruling violated his Sixth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Defendant seeks plain-error review of the trial court’s admission of two items of evidence: (1) a detective’s out-of-court statement that she would believe a child until proven differently and (2) the victim’s testimony about her PTSD. Given the overwhelming evidence against defendant – especially the presence of his DNA inside the victim and on her bedsheet – he has not shown that these items of evidence had a probable impact on the outcome of the case.

With respect to defendant’s decision as to whether or not to accept a plea deal, the trial court said, “I’m of the opinion that if a victim has to take the stand and relive a moment in her life, and you’re ultimately convicted, I’m not going to run sentences concurrently. I’m going to run them consecutive. . . . [W]hat I would likely do if you make a determination that you’re not going to make a 19-year-old girl take the stand, I would probably find a way to use the [c]ourt’s discretion to sentence you to the bare minimum.” A reasonable inference can be made from the trial court judge’s statements to defendant, regarding whether to plead guilty or not, that defendant’s sentence was imposed, at least in part, due to his decision to proceed to trial in this case. Given this, and the state’s concession to such, we remand defendant’s case for the limited purpose of holding a resentencing hearing.

No error; remanded for resentencing.

State v. Smith (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-064-23, 10 pp.) (Jefferson Griffin, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (George Bell, J.) Ellen Newby for the state; Daniel Blau for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)