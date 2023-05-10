Taxation – Administrative – Constitutional Question – ‘As Applied’ vs. Facial Challenge – Subject Matter Jurisdiction

The respondent-taxpayer asked the Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) to declare that petitioner North Carolina Department of Revenue’s application of a tax statute to respondent violated the dormant Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution (the statute treated loans to affiliates inside North Carolina differently than those to affiliates outside the state). Regardless of whether a taxpayer asserts that a tax statute is unconstitutional on its face or as applied to the taxpayer, the OAH lacks jurisdiction to decide the question.

The administrative law judge’s ruling that the relevant version of G.S. § 105-122 was unconstitutional as applied to respondent is reversed. Remand with instructions to dismiss this action for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

The OAH is not a court of general jurisdiction and therefore has limited power to adjudicate disputes. The Administrative Procedure Act’s provisions establishing OAH’s jurisdiction do not address challenges to the constitutionality of a tax statute.

Instead, a taxpayer’s standing to bring such a challenge is addressed in G.S. § 105-241.17, which requires the taxpayer to meet the following conditions before filing a civil action challenging constitutionality in the Superior Court of Wake County: “(1) The taxpayer exhausted the prehearing remedy by receiving a final determination after a review and a conference[;] (2) The taxpayer commenced a contested case at the Office of Administrative Hearings[;] (3) The Office of Administrative Hearings dismissed the contested case petition for lack of jurisdiction because the sole issue is the constitutionality of a statute and not the application of a statute[;] (4) The taxpayer has paid the amount of tax, penalties, and interest the final determination states is due[;] and (5) The civil action must be filed within two years of the dismissal.” § 105-241.17 (1)–(5).

Subpart three is at issue here. The ALJ relied on the phrase “and not the application of a statute” to decide that the OAH had jurisdiction to decide an “as applied” constitutional challenge. However, G.S. § 7A-45.4(b)(1) provides that the North Carolina Business Court, a court of general jurisdiction, is the designated forum to hear constitutional challenges to tax statutes brought pursuant to § 105-241.17.

Our Supreme Court has made clear that “a statute’s constitutionality shall be determined by the judiciary, not an administrative board,” In re Redmond, 369 N.C. 490 (2017). The reference in subpart 3 to “application of a statute,” then, merely reflects an effort to distinguish misapplication challenges from constitutional ones—not facial constitutional challenges from those that are as applied.

Even if the OAH had jurisdiction to determine as-applied constitutional challenges, the OAH could not have decided this case because the challenge presented here is facial, not as-applied. The distinction is evident in the remedy the ALJ ordered. She did not find that the statute was misapplied and order that it be applied differently; instead, she ordered that petitioner not apply the final clause of § 105-122(b) to respondent at all.

Nowhere in the ALJ’s listed powers did the General Assembly afford the ALJ the ability to render a portion of a statute inoperable, nor did the legislature vest the ALJ with authority to order injunctive relief.

Reversed and remanded.

North Carolina Department of Revenue v. Philip Morris USA, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-033-23, 25 pp.) (Julianna Theall Earp, J.) 2023 NCBC 33. Ashley Morgan for petitioner; Kay Miller and Dylan Ray for respondent. North Carlina Business Court