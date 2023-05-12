The plaintiff-bank sued multiple defendants, seeking to restore a fraudulently extinguished deed of trust, and the defendant-innocent purchasers of the mortgaged property appeal summary judgment entered against them. However, although the bank obtained a default judgment as to its claim for a declaratory judgment against certain defendants, it appears the bank’s claims for monetary relief brought against the defaulting defendants remain unresolved.

Appellants do not argue that the summary judgment order against them affects a substantial right; instead, they simply assert that the summary judgment order and default judgment together constitute a final judgment. Because this assertion is not borne out by the pleadings and orders in the record, and lacking any showing concerning their effect on a substantial right, we dismiss the appeal for lack of jurisdiction.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Gaydos (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-070-23, 6 pp.) (Allison Riggs, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Robert Ervin, J.) Scott Perle, Bradley Kutrow and Dylan Bensinger for plaintiff; Ryan Hoffman, Benjamin Leighton and David McAdams for defendants. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)