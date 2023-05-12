The indictment alleged that defendant and Marcell McCoy conspired to rob Bo Junior Locklear at gunpoint; however, the state’s evidence showed that defendant and McCoy robbed both Locklear and Rashawn Strong. Although the trial court’s jury instruction on conspiracy did not identify the victim by name, this was not error since the identity of the victim is not an element of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The inclusion of Locklear’s name in the indictment was mere surplusage.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon. However, we remand for resentencing.

Although the state did not introduce direct evidence of the agreement between defendant and McCoy, the state’s evidence showed that defendant and McCoy had arranged to meet with Locklear; McCoy, who had a reputation “for robbing people[,]” informed Locklear over the phone earlier that morning that “he had his homeboy”—defendant—with him, and that they wanted to purchase pills from Locklear.

Defendant and McCoy then carried out the robbery in a coordinated manner: While defendant brandished his firearm and ordered Locklear and his companions – Strong and Justin Maynor – to give him their possessions, McCoy instructed the group “to give [defendant] everything [they] had” and told them that defendant would kill them if they did not cooperate. Additionally, defendant gave the drugs he seized from Locklear to McCoy to safeguard while he continued to rob the group. Defendant and McCoy then fled the scene together in McCoy’s car, with McCoy driving and defendant riding in the front passenger’s seat.

Each of these acts might have little weight, but, taken collectively, they point unerringly to the existence of a conspiracy. The state’s evidence demonstrated the execution of an attack in a coordinated manner and joint flight after the attack, which was sufficient evidence to survive defendant’s motion to dismiss the conspiracy charge.

Where defendant was convicted of felony murder predicated on armed robbery, the trial court erred by sentencing defendant for murder and both armed robbery convictions. On remand, judgement should be arrested as to one of the robbery convictions, and defendant should be resentenced for murder and one count of armed robbery.

No prejudicial error; remanded for resentencing.

State v. Purcell (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-079-23, 27 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Robeson County Superior Court (Jason Disbrow, J.) Steven Armstrong for the state; Kathryn VandenBerg for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)