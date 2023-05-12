Where the state presented positive evidence of every element of the offense of uttering a forged instrument, and where defendant neither presented evidence nor elicited conflicting evidence during cross-examination, defendant was not entitled to a jury instruction on lesser-included offenses, and a request for such by counsel would have been futile. Defendant has failed to show he received ineffective assistance of counsel.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction for uttering a forged instrument.

The state’s evidence tended to show that defendant presented a writing capable of effecting a fraud with the intent to defraud, knowing the document was false. Defendant was in possession of a check drawn on the account of Raymond and Paula Hurley, he attempted to deposit the check, and he attempted to portray it as payment he had received from an unidentified individual for computer work. Raymond Hurley also testified that he (an IT professional) did not write the check, nor did he pay someone for computer repair work.

We also note that defendant’s counsel made multiple objections throughout the proceeding and successfully argued for the dismissal of one count of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses. Defendant has failed to present evidence rebutting the strong presumption that counsel’s conduct falls within the wide range of reasonable professional assistance.

State v. Colin Jones (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-080-23, 7 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (David Hall, J.) Kunal Choksi for the state; Leslie Rawls for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)