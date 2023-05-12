Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 12, 2023

By the time the hearing was held on the probation officer’s violation reports, defendant’s probation had expired, and the trial court failed to make a finding of good cause before revoking defendant’s probation. Although two other suspended sentences remained pending against defendant at the time of the hearing, the trial court terminated the remaining sentences in those cases.

Because the record lacks evidence upon which to make a finding of good cause on remand, we vacate the revocation judgment. We remand for the sole purpose of correcting clerical errors.

State v. Daryl Jones (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-081-23, 9 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Craig Croom, J.) Alesia Mikhaulauna Balshakova for the state; Jason Christopher Yoder for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)


