Upon defendant’s conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, the trial court entered a 30-day suspended sentence, placed defendant on probation, and ordered defendant to serve 30 days of active confinement in the Union County Jail as a special probation sentence. After defendant entered notice of appeal, the trial court increased the suspended sentence to 120 days in order to comply with statutory sentencing requirements.

Because defendant’s sentence of 30 days of active confinement was imposed as an incident of special probation, the maximum prison sentence had to be at least 120 days in order for the active confinement to be no more than “one-fourth the maximum sentence of imprisonment imposed for the offense[.]” G.S. § 15A-1351(a). Therefore, the trial court retained jurisdiction to amend defendant’s sentence, despite the amendment occurring after defendant’s notice of appeal, because the trial court was correcting an error in sentencing in order to comply with a statutorily mandated sentencing requirement.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction or sentence for assault with a deadly weapon.

Union County Sheriff’s Sergeant Stitt responded to a call from defendant’s on again-off again romantic partner, Edward Rann. Rann claimed defendant had attacked him with a knife.

While Sgt. Stitt was talking to Rann, he heard a voice calling for help from across the street. Defendant emerged from the bushes across the street, and Sgt. Stitt went to speak with her.

Defendant claimed Rann had torn at her clothes and tried to rape her. At trial, Sgt. Stitt testified at trial that defendant’s clothes were not disheveled, nor could he see any scratches or marks on her body.

The prosecutor then asked, “Was it your observations that her state at that time was not consistent with what she was telling you?”

After defendant’s objection was overruled, Sgt. Stitt answered, “That is correct.”

Contrary to defendant’s argument, the prosecutor’s question was not asking Sgt. Stitt whether defendant was lying; rather, it asked whether defendant’s appearance, as observed by Sgt. Stitt, indicated to him that she had been in a physical altercation. Because a law enforcement officer may testify about his perception in order to present the factfinder with a clear understanding of his investigative process, Sgt. Stitt’s testimony was admissible.

Sgt. Stitt also testified that defendant denied having a knife, but that he saw a knife in the bushes where defendant was previously located. Defendant testified that she told Sgt. Stitt that the knife was in the bushes.

On cross-examination, the state asked whether Sgt. Stitt was lying when he testified about whether or not defendant had a weapon. Defendant said she thought it was a miscommunication. Defendant did not object, but she argues the trial court plainly erred by failing to intervene.

Defendant testified that she told Sgt. Stitt she was armed, but Sgt. Stitt testified that defendant told him she was unarmed. In other words, in order to examine defendant’s credibility as a witness, the state asked defendant who was lying: she or Sgt. Stitt.

The state’s question about what defendant told Sgt. Stitt was permissible because specific instances of a witness’s conduct may be examined on cross-examination to attack the witness’s credibility. N.C. R. Evid. 611(b), 608(b). The trial court did not plainly err in allowing the state’s question.

No error.

State v. Campbell (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-078-23, 13 pp.) (Jeffery Carpenter, J.) Appealed from Union County Superior Court (Jonathan Wade Perry, J.) Lisa Taylor for the state; Stanley Hammer for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)