On remand from a prior appeal, the trial court reclassified certain property as separate rather than marital and reduced the distributive award from defendant to plaintiff. Because the amended judgment decreased the amount owed to plaintiff, this case is distinguishable from Ice v. Ice, 136 N.C. App. 787, 525 S.E.2d 843 (2000), in which the distributive award was increased and interest was due from the date of the amended equitable distribution judgment. Here, the trial court correctly determined that interest on the distributive award should accrue from the date of the original judgment – rather than from the date of the amended judgment – because the entire amount of the amended (decreased) distributive award was owed from the date of the original judgment.

We affirm the amended equitable distribution order.

Chappell v. Chappell (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-069-23, 13 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Burke County District Court (Robert Mullinax, J.) Mark Kurdya for plaintiff; Alan LeCroy for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)