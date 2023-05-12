Even though the respondent-mother completed a domestic violence program, she continued her relationship with the children’s father despite the trial court’s order that she have no contact with him. Based on the record in this case, the trial court found that, at the time of the termination-of-parental-rights hearing, respondent lacked the ability to recognize how the domestic violence, dishonesty with the court and her inconsistency had affected the children.

Respondent also completed a substance abuse program, but she failed to submit to random drug screens during the six months preceding the termination hearing, and a scheduled visitation had to be canceled because respondent was intoxicated. Consequently, the trial court found that respondent had “not demonstrated sobriety.”

Respondent was unable to apply the skills she learned in the programs and services she completed pursuant to her case plan. She lacked the ability to provide proper care, supervision and discipline for her children at the time of the termination hearing despite having had more than two and a half years in which to overcome the obstacles preventing her from doing so.

We affirm the termination of respondent’s parental rights.

In re A.D. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-071-23, 10 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Mecklenburg County District Court (Roy Wiggins, J.) Keith Smith for petitioner; Matthew McGuire and Michelle Prendergrast for guardian ad litem; Thomas Diepenbrock for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)