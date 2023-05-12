Although the respondent-Mother suffered from mental health issues, she failed to consistently engage in the mental health services offered to her; moreover, Mother’s mental health assessments did not indicate that her mental health would cause the deficiencies she experienced in progress on her case plan.

We affirm the termination of respondents’ parental rights.

While the respondent-Father was occasionally able to follow therapists’ directions in some aspects of caring for respondents’ special needs children, inconsistency in taking care of and addressing the basic needs of his children is not enough to constitute rectifying conditions that led to the children’s removal from the home.

Contrary to respondents’ arguments, the trial court did in fact consider their financial circumstances when reviewing their progress on their case plan’s requirements. The evidence shows that DSS referred Mother and Father to the Hendersonville Housing Authority and Western Carolina Community Action in order to help respondents find housing opportunities, but respondents were able to maintain residence at a motel, for over a year, paying $1,200.00 a month in rent. There was competent evidence to support the trial court’s findings that both respondents were employed by Pizza Hut and had been current with their child support obligations; and Mother no longer qualified for Free Clinic Services for her medication because she had obtained full-time employment. In light of these findings, the trial court did consider respondents’ financial circumstances when determining whether reasonable progress had been made towards the requirements of correcting the conditions which led to the removal of the children.

Affirmed.

In re E.G.R. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-073-23, 36 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Henderson County District Court (Mack Brittain, J.) Susan Davis for petitioner; Matthew Wunsche for guardian ad litem; Jason Page and Kimberly Connor Benton for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)