When “Elliot” was born, the respondent-mother was homeless and using methamphetamines. Although she initially made progress on her case plan, she regressed, returned to methamphetamine use and lived in a motel where there were “multiple drug users”, domestic violence issues and “extreme clutter”, making it an unsuitable home for Elliot. The trial court properly determined that there was a significant likelihood of repetition of neglect if Elliot were returned to respondent-mother’s care.

We affirm the termination of respondent-mother’s parental rights. Respondent-father’s appellate counsel filed a no-merit brief, and we find no basis for overturning the termination of respondent-father’s parental rights. Judge Murphy would deny respondent-mother’s petition for writ of certiorari.

In re E.J.M. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-072-23, 15 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) (Hunter Murphy, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Surry County District Court (William Southern, J.) Blake Cheek for petitioner; Jacky Brammer and Garron Michael for respondents; James Freeman for guardian ad litem. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)