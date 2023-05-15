Hypoxic brain injury after labor, delivery errors

Action: Medical malpractice

Injuries alleged: Severe brain damage

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: Withheld

Jury and/or judge: Withheld

Amount: $7,950,000

Attorney: Rachel A. Fuerst of Henson & Fuerst in Raleigh and Amberley Hammer of Amberley Hammer in Currituck (for the plaintiff)

The family of a severely brain injured child sued the hospital where the baby was born alleging that during the labor and delivery process, the baby suffered a hypoxic brain injury in utero due to a mismanaged labor and untimely delivery.

The hospital agreed to pay $7.95 million. The identities of the parties, the jurisdiction and the location of the hospital are confidential.