Hypoxic brain injury after labor, delivery errors

Action: Medical malpractice
Injuries alleged: Severe brain damage
Case name: Withheld
Court/case no.: Withheld
Jury and/or judge: Withheld
Amount: $7,950,000
Attorney: Rachel A. Fuerst of Henson & Fuerst in Raleigh and Amberley Hammer of Amberley Hammer in Currituck (for the plaintiff)
The family of a severely brain injured child sued the hospital where the baby was born alleging that during the labor and delivery process, the baby suffered a hypoxic brain injury in utero due to a mismanaged labor and untimely delivery.
The hospital agreed to pay $7.95 million. The identities of the parties, the jurisdiction and the location of the hospital are confidential.