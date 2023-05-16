Even though the trial court expressed some reservations about the prosecutor’s failure to follow up on concerning questions with any of the prospective jurors, the trial court nevertheless considered the susceptibility of this case to racial discrimination, whether the state used all of its peremptory challenges, the race of witnesses, and questions and statements by the prosecutor during jury selection which tend to support or refute an inference of discrimination. The trial court considered the relevant factors and determined that defendant had failed to meet his burden o proving purposeful discrimination, and we cannot conclude the trial court’s determination was clearly erroneous.

We affirm the trial court’s order denying defendant’s challenge under Batson v. Kentucky, 478 U.S. 79 (1986).

