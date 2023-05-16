Defendant waived his right to have a jury decide whether he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence, including a domestic relationship, to commit the offenses he committed against the victim. The state contended that the “substantial” romantic relationship between defendant and the victim, which existed for a “significant period of time” would, alone, “be enough to get us to abusing that position of trust or confidence.” Although a romantic relationship alone is not enough to support this aggravating factor, evidence from defendant’s trial tended to show defendant twice used the position of trust or confidence created by the romantic relationship between himself and the victim to lure the victim—both times under false pretenses—to effectuate the offenses. As such, the state presented evidence at trial as to both incidents to support the trial court’s determination that there was a factual basis for defendant’s admission that he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence.

We find no error in defendant’s trial or sentences for two counts of second-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree kidnapping.

State v. Connor (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-086-23, 14 pp.) (Toby Hampson, J.) Appealed from Haywood County Superior Court (Athena Fox Brooks, J.) Colleen Crowley for the state; Sarah Holladay for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)