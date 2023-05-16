In determining that the defendant-Wife was a dependent spouse, when the trial court found that Wife would be retiring soon, the court did not speculate about what Wife might do in the future. In fact, Wife – a 70+-year-old surgeon with health problems – had already retired; she returned to work only when the plaintiff-Husband’s extramarital affair and the parties’ separation left her without income for her present or future needs.

We affirm the trial court’s award to Wife of $10,000 per month in alimony, its unequal division of marital property, and its award to Wife of $65,000 of her $100,000 attorney’s fee.

Alimony

The trial court made extensive findings of fact regarding Husband’s extramarital affair. The trial court also made detailed findings addressing the parties’ incomes; the ages and health of the parties; the parties’ earning capacities, sources of both earned and unearned income, and the general income disparity between the parties; the 35-year duration of the marriage; contributions by Wife for Husband’s education; the parties’ “comfortable and extravagant” standard of living during the marriage; the needs of both Husband and Wife; and several other factors “relating to the economic circumstances of the parties that the court [found] to be just and proper[,]” including Wife’s pending retirement and significant business interests.

Husband does not challenge the court’s findings that he engaged in marital misconduct and “illicit sexual behavior” prior to the parties’ separation. Under § 50-16.3A(a), the trial court was therefore required to award Wife alimony upon a finding that she was a dependent spouse and Husband was a supporting spouse.

Husband argues “an alimony award is supposed to analyze income at the time of the award–not what may happen in the future. The trial court said that [Wife] may retire in the near future, and that that possibility somehow supports an award of alimony.” But this is not a situation where the trial court was speculating about what Wife may do in the future. The trial court’s analysis was based upon the unchallenged fact that Wife had returned to work, despite her age, health, and prior retirement, only because it became necessary due to Husband’s affair and the separation of the parties.

The court ultimately found “[Husband’s] marital misconduct, [Wife’s] age and health, and the duration of the marriage support the duration of alimony awarded herein.” Our case law has defined a dependent spouse substantially in need of maintenance as one whose future needs will go unmet, regardless of the spouse’s current income.

The trial court found that Husband’s monthly surplus income was $23,000 while Wife was unable to meet her reasonable monthly expenses. Husband’s significant surplus income classifies him a supporting spouse within the meaning of § 50-16.3A.

The court chose not to credit Wife for many of the expenses she listed in her financial affidavit, and Husband’s argument appears to take issue with the fact the trial court did not list the amount of each individual expense it considered in calculating the alimony award. The trial court’s failure to list Wife’s expenses with granularity was not an abuse of discretion.

Equitable Distribution

Where the trial court made sufficient findings of the values of each item of marital property such that this court can review the distribution of all marital and divisible property, the trial court was not required to make a finding as to the aggregate net value of the marital estate.

The trial court made appropriate findings as to the relevant G.S. § 50-20(c) factors and equitably divided the parties’ property, including transferring $1,388,738 from Husband’s retirement account to Wife since Wife would need to retire soon and Husband “has several years’ worth of significant, high-earning income ahead in his profession” and had even “liquidat[ed] a substantial portion of his marital retirement account to purchase a home with [Nurse.]” We affirm the equitable distribution judgment.

Attorney’s Fee Award

The trial court’s unchallenged findings of fact establish that Wife, although of significant means, is still “without sufficient means to defray the costs of litigation[,]” particularly where Wife has accrued $101,277 in fees prosecuting her claim for alimony. As stated by the trial court, “[t]his is a complex alimony case” requiring Wife to prove Husband’s marital misconduct and waste of marital property; Husband is of even greater means than Wife; and “[Wife] does not have sufficient disposable income to pay her attorney’s fees.” Because Wife is a dependent spouse, entitled to alimony, and without sufficient means to pay her attorney’s fees, we affirm the attorney’s fees order.

Affirmed.

Pugh v. Pugh (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-087-23, 54 pp.) (Donna Stroud, C.J.) Appealed from Wake County District Court (Brian Ratledge, J.) Michelle Connell, Kip Nelson, Robert Ponton and Maria Hawkins for plaintiff; Jeffrey Russell, Alice Stubbs and Casey Fidler for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)