Plaintiff-Husband testified that the home the parties had shared before their separation was purchased during the course of the marriage but before the date of separation and was owned by the parties as of the date of the hearing. Husband’s testimony showed that the home is marital property, and he then had the burden to prove separate funds contributed to the purchase of the home. Although Husband testified that he applied $60,000 of his separate funds to the home, and although defendant-Wife testified that she applied $40,000 of her separate funds to the home, neither party presented evidence tending to show any funds used to acquire the home can be traced back into separate property accounts.

Because Husband did not introduce any evidence tracing his contribution, he cannot meet his burden of proving that the home was acquired, in part, with separate property contributions. Accordingly, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by finding the home was a marital asset.

We affirm the equitable distribution order.

Husband also challenges the trial court’s findings of fact in support of its unequal division of marital property. The trial court found (1) Husband removed marital assets from the home when Wife was not present; (2) the home is located on land that was owned by and purchased from Wife’s family; (3) the parties lived in the home for several years while it was owned by Wife’s father; (4) Husband requested his name be on the home’s title while the parties were reconciling during a temporary separation; (5) Wife’s father sold the home to the parties following this temporary separation; and (6) the home was owned by the parties for only months prior to their permanent separation. These findings of fact made under G.S. § 50-20(c) support the trial court’s conclusion that an unequal distribution of assets, in favor of Wife, is equitable. Therefore, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by not making exhaustive findings of fact as to the § 50-20(c) factors.

Donati v. Donati (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-088-23, 12 pp.) (Jeffery Carpenter, J.) Appealed from Henderson County District Court (Emily Cowan, J.) Donald Barton for plaintiff; no brief filed for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeal (unpublished)