Even though “Ava” and “Archie” were bonded with the respondent-Mother, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in determining that termination of Mother’s parental rights was in the children’s best interests.

We affirm the termination of Mother’s parental rights.

Mother argues the trial court abused its discretion “during the best interests phase” by “wrongly assum[ing] it either had to reunify Ava and Archie with their mother or terminate parental rights.” Mother asserts the trial court should have considered the “least restrictive alternative” prior to terminating her parental rights, because the children would have benefited from having a continued relationship with her.

Our Supreme Court has addressed a situation in which juveniles were bonded with their biological parents, yet upheld the conclusion the juveniles’ best interests were served by terminating parental rights. In re Z.A.M., 374 N.C. 88, 839 S.E.2d 792 (2020).

While the juveniles’ bond with their Mother and natural parent is unquestionably an important consideration, after “weighing [all] of the factors, the trial court ultimately determined the best interests of the children would be served by terminating respondents’ parental rights despite the children’s bond with them.” In re Z.A.M.

Additionally, our Supreme Court has explicitly rejected the “least restrictive disposition” test.

Affirmed.

In re A.K.R. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-092-23, 14 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Stokes County District Court (Marion Boone, J.) Peter Wood for respondent; Jennifer Oakley Michaud for petitioner; James Freeman for guardian ad litem. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)