After baby V.S.’s mother died in 2020, a North Carolina court entered a temporary order granting plaintiff (V.S.’s maternal uncle, an Ohio resident) primary custody and intervenors (V.S.’s maternal aunt and her husband, North Carolina residents) secondary custody. Since then, an Ohio court has granted plaintiff’s adoption petition, and the North Carolina court has granted custody to intervenors.

It is apparent from the record that the North Carlina court does not have a copy of all relevant Ohio court orders, the Ohio court never contacted the North Carolina court, and – crucially – the North Carolina court is not clear on whether North Carolina or Ohio has exclusive, continuing jurisdiction to make further custody determinations in this matter.

We vacate the ex parte custody order and remand for findings of fact to support the trial court’s conclusion that it maintains exclusive, continuing subject matter jurisdiction over this action.

The trial court is not required to make specific findings of fact demonstrating its jurisdiction under the Uniform Child-Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act, but the record must reflect that the jurisdictional prerequisites in the UCCJEA were satisfied when the court exercised jurisdiction. When the record shows a lack of jurisdiction in the lower court, the appropriate action on the part of the appellate court is to arrest judgment or vacate any order entered without authority.

Dissent

(Wood, J.) Because the Wake County District Court has not relinquished jurisdiction over the minor child in this matter or closed the case, and the Ohio court did not properly assume jurisdiction, North Carolina possesses exclusive, continuing jurisdiction over this custody matter.

Stein v. Cash-Janke (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-090-23, 28 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) (April Wood, J., dissenting) Appealed from Wake County District Court (Mark Stevens, J.) Miranda Dues for plaintiff; Christina McMinis and Joshua McMinis, intervenors, pro se. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)