NCLW Leaders in the Law: Lisa M. Angel, President and Owner Rosen Law Firm

Lisa M. Angel, President and Owner Rosen Law Firm

Raleigh

When it comes to leadership, Lisa Angel is known as a true wonder woman.

In addition to owning and managing the Rosen Law Firm in the Research Triangle region, Angel is active in numerous professional organizations, including the Wake County Bar Association Board of Directors and the N.C. Bar Association’s Family Law Section Council.

Well known as a family law expert, she is a member of the Interact Women’s Shelter speaker’s bureau and is co-chair of Wake County Family Lawyers. She is also a member of the Wake County Volunteer Lawyers Program Advisory Board and a founding board member of Project Together, a Wake County domestic violence pro bono project and a role she is especially proud of.

After graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history, she earned her law degree from Wake Forest University.

Growing up: I grew up in Raleigh, just down the street from the author David Sedaris. He wrote a collection of essays titled Naked, which pretty much sums up growing up in the North Hills area of town in the 1970s.

Practice area: I focus on family law and was drawn to that area because of its unique ability to touch on the most intimate and essential aspects of families.

Personal accomplishment: I co-founded Project Together, a pro bono service to recruit and train non-family law attorneys to represent low-income domestic violence victims in DVPO proceedings.

First job: I was a lifeguard and swim coach, and I learned to never be the only person in the pool.

Biggest career challenge: Taking over ownership and management of The Rosen Law Firm.

Advice for aspiring lawyers: Make sure you really want to be a lawyer. Don’t enroll in law school just because you aren’t sure what else you want to do. Also, borrow as little money as possible.

Work-life balance: You are your best professional self when you take time to have a full and vibrant personal life. Don’t try to sacrifice your personal life in service to your professional life. It doesn’t work.

Childhood goal: I always wanted to be a lawyer.

Favorite vacation spot: Key West.

A month off: I would love to hike the Appalachian Trail through North Carolina.

You didn’t know: I performed in a comedy club in New York City, and I took a month off to learn meditation in a Buddhist temple in Thailand.