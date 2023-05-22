The defendant-father was proceeding pro se and the plaintiff-mother was represented by counsel. Nevertheless, when defendant agreed to and acknowledged the terms of a consent order – which awarded primary custody of the parties’ child to plaintiff and gave her discretion over defendant’s visitation – to the trial court, defendant thereby waived his right to challenge the agreement on appeal. Defendant does not argue any basis in law or equity to relieve him from his express agreement or its terms, nor does he seek a modification thereof on the basis of a substantial change in circumstances affecting the welfare of the child.

Appeal dismissed.

Selph v. Selph (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-097-23, 4 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Johnston County District Court (Mary Howard Wells, J.) Marie Mobley for plaintiff; Steve Mansbery for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)