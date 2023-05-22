Although the trial court made findings showing that the respondent-Father had abandoned his daughter, “Anna,” the trial court failed to resolve factual issues regarding whether Father’s abandonment of Anna was willful.

We vacate the order terminating Father’s parental rights and remand for further proceedings.

Petitioners are the brother- and sister-in-law of Father’s sister, Heather. Anna has been placed with petitioners for years and calls them “Mom” and “Dad.” Petitioners wish to adopt 12-year-old Anna. Father’s family is divided by disputes between him and Heather.

Father notes that he “consistently and voluntarily paid child support, sought out information about Anna from family members,” and also “reached out to Petitioners via social media[.]” The trial court’s findings of fact reflect each of these assertions, which are in tension—and, accordingly, must be reconciled—with an ultimate finding that Father deliberately eschewed his parental responsibilities in their entirety.

For example, finding of fact 35 first states that Father “questioned child support case workers about visitation rights at the time of establishment and was advised to seek counsel.” This portion of the finding tends to suggest that Father has not deliberately eschewed his parental responsibilities in their entirety. However, in that same finding of fact, the trial court adds that Father “did not seek visitation or custody at any point after receiving that guidance” until the relevant six-month period had already passed, which tends to support the trial court’s conclusion of abandonment.

Additionally, both the record and the trial court’s findings of fact are replete with evidence of the animus between Father and Heather, which Father calls “the high conflict within [his] family,” and which he argues impeded his efforts to maintain a presence in Anna’s life. Such evidence bears on the question of fact of the willfulness of Father’s alleged abandonment of Anna, as well.

Despite conflicting evidence regarding whether Father intended to abandon Anna, the trial court did not make a corresponding ultimate finding of willful intent. Although the trial court’s findings of fact support a conclusion that Father eschewed his parental responsibilities, there is not an ultimate finding of fact to resolve the factual issue of whether such eschewal was purposeful and deliberate—and as a result, willful.

Vacated and remanded.

In re A.R.C. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-093-23, 17 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Rutherford County District Court (Corey MacKinnon, J.) Patrick Bryan for petitioners; Sydney Batch for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)