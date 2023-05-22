The respondent-Father informed the trial court that, when DSS attorney Scott Hudson was in private practice, Father consulted with him about matters involving the same facts at issue in this DSS action to terminate Father’s parental rights. The trial court ordered that another attorney replace Hudson, and Fielding Yelverton represented DSS for the remainder of Father’s case.

At the termination of parental rights hearing, Father objected to Hudson’s presence in the courtroom, but Father cites no authority – and we are aware of none – that supports his assertion that courtroom attendance by a party’s former attorney constitutes that attorney’s representation of an adverse party. Moreover, the record does not reflect that Hudson participated in Father’s case or that he acted in a disruptive or threatening manner during the hearing. The trial court did not abuse its discretion by overruling Father’s objection regarding Hudson’s alleged conflict of interest based on his presence in the courtroom.

We affirm the termination of Father’s parental rights.

For the first time, on appeal, Father takes issue with Yelverton’s representation, arguing that Hudson’s alleged conflict was imputed to her. However, because Father never argued this issue before the trial court, the court never had the opportunity to provide Father with a ruling upon his objection regarding the imputed conflict. Consequently, Father has waived appellate review of this issue.

In re J.D.C. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-094-23, 11 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Lincoln County District Court (Micah Sanderson, J.) Fielding Yelverton for petitioner; Stephen Schoeberle for guardian ad litem; Leslie Rawls for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)