The respondent-Mother argues that there was a conflict of interest arising from her own failure to communicate with her lawyer, which in turn made it impossible for her lawyer to properly represent her. However, Mother’s attorney diligently tried to communicate with his client and zealously advocated for her during the hearing. Mother further argues her failure to communicate with her counsel created an attorney-client conflict, such that he could not provide her effective assistance of counsel. However, the record indicates that any failure to communicate was the result of a voluntary choice by Mother.

We affirm the denial of Mother’s motion to continue and the termination of her parental rights.

Mother also argues she received ineffective assistance of counsel. Yet, any shortcomings of counsel were a result of Mother’s voluntary actions to neither communicate with her attorney nor appear at a properly noticed hearing. In fact, after acknowledging her absence on the record, counsel competently advocated for Mother, making objections to evidence and cross-examining witnesses. Consequently, we conclude the trial court’s denial of the motion to continue was well-reasoned and supported by ample evidence in the record. Therefore, Mother’s ineffective assistance of counsel argument must fail.

Lastly, Mother contends that a denial her motion to continue violated her right to due process. Analysis of the factors articulated in Mathews v. Eldridge, 424 U.S. 319 (1976), supports the trial court’s denial of Mother’s request. The first Eldridge factor––the private interest affected––is undoubtedly a heavy consideration in that a natural parent’s desire for and right to the companionship, care, custody, and management of his or her children is an interest far more precious than any property right.

The second factor––risk of error created by the state’s procedure––shows no risk of error as this was a problem of Mother’s own creation. The record indicates that Mother did not appear at many of the prior hearings throughout this case despite having notice. Moreover, Mother failed to maintain consistent contact with the social workers, engage in her case plan, respond to her attorney, and consistently visit with her child.

Finally, the third Eldridge factor––the countervailing government interest––ultimately favors the trial court’s decision to proceed in that child-custody litigation must conclude as rapidly as is consistent with fairness. As such, we find no due process violation and hold that the trial court appropriately denied Mother’s motion to continue.

Affirmed.

In re M.J.K. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-095-23, 8 pp.) (Michael Stading, J.) Appealed from Wake County District Court (Ashleigh Dunston, J.) Laura Hooks for respondent; Mary Wells for petitioner; Reid Adams and Louisa Clark for guardian ad litem. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)