During the first five years of the life of the parties’ child, “William,” the respondent-Father sent emails vaguely asserting a desire to be in William’s life; however, those emails did not attempt to open actual visitation negotiations, Father did not direct his attorney to seek visitation, and no such emails were sent in the six months preceding the petitioner-Mother’s filing of the petition to terminate Father’s parental rights on the basis of abandonment.

We affirm the termination of Father’s parental rights.

In an email sent before William’s first birthday, Father said, “I will pay child support.” However, he never made or attempted to make child support payments.

The same email said, “I want to be listed on the birth certificate as his father.” Yet, he did not provide Mother with the paperwork necessary to have his name added when Mother asked for it. Instead, when presented with the opportunity to add his name to the birth certificate, he told Mother, “you do it.”

Absent any tangible action taken by Father to show he had an interest in raising William, his emails do not evince a legitimate interest in raising William. In any event, the emails were sent well outside the six-month period before Mother filed her petition.

Father may have taken some steps towards supporting William, such as retaining an attorney, maintaining lucrative employment, and establishing a residence with a room for William; the facts show, however, a lack of actual care, support, and maintenance of William. Father did not send any financial support to William even after obtaining employment with an annual salary of $150,000 in December 2020. Father may have told Mother he wanted to be in William’s life, but he did not specifically ask to see William or negotiate a visitation plan. Moreover, Father went nearly five years without sending money, gifts, cards, or letters to William.

Father consistently sent emails on William’s birthday, but a young child is unable to read or understand an email. Sending annual birthday emails to a small child is not the same as displaying fatherly love, care and affection.

There was clear, cogent and convincing evidence to support the trial court’s conclusion that Father willfully abandoned William.

Although William’s guardian ad litem recommended against terminating Father’s parental rights, the GAL’s recommendation is not controlling. Furthermore, the trial court was not required to make written findings of fact regarding the testimony and report of the GAL. The trial court is only required to make written findings of fact for those relevant factors enumerated in G.S. § 7B-1110(a), and the recommendation of a GAL is not one of those factors.

The trial court did not abuse its discretion in determining that termination of Father’s parental rights was in William’s best interest.

Affirmed.

In re P.J.W.W. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-096-23, 37 pp.) (Julee Flood, J.) Appealed from Nash County District Court (Elizabeth Freshwater-Smith, J.) Mary McCullers Reece for respondent; Greg Crumpler and Katherine Wiggins Fisher for petitioner. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)