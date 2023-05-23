Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 23, 2023

Even if the trial court’s findings of fact were identical to the wording of the petition to terminate the respondent-father’s parental rights, the trial court made proper findings of fact. The trial court was acting as both judge and jury, so we will not question whether the court considered the conflicting evidence presented in the form of respondent’s testimony. The trial court heard and considered the evidence, weighed it, and clearly did not deem it credible enough to contradict the evidence presented by DSS.

We affirm the termination of respondent’s parental rights.

In re M.B.E. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-115-23, 10 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Caldwell County District Court (Burford Cherry, J.) Lucy McCarl for petitioner; Robert Ewing for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)


