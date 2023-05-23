The respondent-Father’s eight-year incarceration limited his ability to show love, affection and parental concern for his child. Father did present evidence that he had sent the minor child pictures that he had drawn in 2015, along with a certificate in 2018. However, he presented no evidence that he took any such actions in the six months preceding the petitioner-Mother’s filing of the petition to terminate his parental rights.

We affirm the termination of respondent’s parental rights.

In re I.W. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-111-23, 7 pp.) (Toby Hampson, J.) Appealed from Cleveland County District Court (Justin Brackett, J.) No brief for petitioner; Daniel Gibson and Joseph Gilliam for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)