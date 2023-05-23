By the time the petitioner-grandmother filed a petition to terminate the respondent-mother’s parental rights, “Jamie” had lived with the grandmother in Surry County for more than six months, so North Carolina was Jamie’s home state. However, the initial custody order was entered in Virginia, and there is no indication that a Virginia court entered an order determining “it no longer has exclusive, continuing jurisdiction under G.S. 50A-202” or that North Carolina “would be a more convenient forum under G.S. 50A-207,” G.S. § 50A-203(1). Furthermore, respondent remained a citizen of Virginia. As a result, the Surry County District Court did not have jurisdiction under the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act to terminate respondent’s parental rights.

We vacate the trial court’s order terminating respondent’s parental rights. Remanded for entry of an order dismissing the action.

In re J.B. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-113-23, 9 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Surry County District Court (William Southern, J.) Zachary Brintle for petitioner; Edward Eldred for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)