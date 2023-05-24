Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Special needs student assaulted by teacher

Special needs student assaulted by teacher

$8 million verdict

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 24, 2023

Action: Assault

Injuries alleged: Behavioral, emotional and academic injuries

Case name: Saint Preux v. Iesha Russell, et al.

Court/case no.: Cumberland County Superior Court/No. 21-CVS-4346

Jury and/or judge: Jury/Judge George R. Hicks III

Amount: $8,000,000

High-low agreement: No

Date: Feb. 21, 2023

Attorney: Gregory T. Whitley of MacRae & Whitley in Fayetteville (for the plaintiff)

The plaintiff was an autistic, non-verbal child assaulted by a teacher at a school designed for children with developmental disabilities. The teacher was seen on camera on multiple instances assaulting the minor plaintiff and other children in the classroom. At all times there were multiple staff members present in the classroom.

The minor plaintiff’s mother testified to the changes she saw in him in the relevant timeframe, including a distrust of others, behavioral changes and academic setbacks.


