NCLW Leaders in the Law: A.Todd Brown Sr., Partner Hunton Andrews Kurth 

A.Todd Brown Sr., Partner Hunton Andrews Kurth

Charlotte

Growing up in rural South Carolina, Todd Brown’s life and future were impacted by the closing of segregated schools and integration that followed. He credits his mother and his teachers with guiding him through that volatile time and helping him focus on the pathway to the success he has achieved as an adult.

“My mother gave unconditional love, exhibited a strong work ethic, and held an unyielding dedication that her six children would obtain the best education possible,” he says.”I credit numerous teachers who saw potential in me and provided unwavering support and interest in my education and overall success.”

Brown went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and a law degree from the University of South Carolina, where he was a member of the Order of the Wig and Robe and was the student works editor for the South Carolina Law Review.

Today, he is a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth, where he focuses on a broad variety of complex business litigation and dispute resolution matters.

Growing up: I grew up in Chester. The closing of my segregated rural public elementary school to integrate the city public elementary school proved memorable. It occurred around1969 when I was in the fourth/fifth grade. The neighborhood kids and I steeled ourselves for the new 15-mile bus ride, the hoped-for joys, and the expected pains.

Biggest personal accomplishment: I consider among my biggest accomplishments successful navigation of enduring abject poverty, doing well academically and socially in school, helping raise three good sons, and becoming a successful attorney.

First job: At age 13, I was a helper at the Woods Ferry Recreation Area in Chester. Along with other young people during the summer, I helped maintain the campsites and park so visitors could enjoy a variety of activities such as picnicking, fishing, and canoeing. I learned that manual labor can be challenging and it reinforced my strong commitment to obtaining a good education.

Advice for aspiring lawyers: Seriously consider pursuing a law career, appropriately weighing the law school costs/debts against the potential career rewards. A law degree can prove valuable by providing its owner a variety of legal and nonlegal options.

Childhood goals: When I entered college in 1978, I planned to become a computer programmer because as a child, I observed my uncle as a successful role model in the computer technology field.

Favorite vacation spot: Jamaica

A month off: I would read, exercise, spend time with my three boys, try to fit in a vacation, then relax.

You didn’t know: In 62 years of a life filled with abject poverty on one end and a degree of affluence on the other, I have never seen or spoken with my biological father. My alcoholic and violence-prone stepfather provided me little to no fatherly role model or guidance, so I hold a special place in my heart for single mothers who do right by their children and themselves.