Worker injured in third-party industrial accident

Action: Personal injury

Injuries alleged: Subject to confidentiality agreement

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: Withheld

Jury and/or judge: N/A (mediated)

Name of mediator: Asa Bell

Amount: $2,000,000

Date: March 7, 2023

Attorneys: William Goldfarb and Alex Woodyard, of The Law Offices of William K. Goldfarb, Monroe; Seth Bernanke of The Law Office of Seth Bernanke, Charlotte (for the plaintiff)

The plaintiff was involved in a third-party industrial incident wherein the plaintiff fell and suffered injuries.

There was also a Tennessee workers’ compensation case that arose out of the fall that settled between the plaintiff and the plaintiff’s employer. The plaintiff received lifetime medical benefits as part of his workers’ compensation settlement agreement. The plaintiff is now receiving Social Security disability benefits aside from his lifetime medical benefits.

The plaintiff’s attorneys retained and utilized experts in the fields of accident reconstruction, walkway safety, metal sciences, vocational rehabilitation, economics, life care planning and neurosurgery.