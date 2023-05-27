Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Felony Murder – Jury Instructions – Lesser-Included Offenses – Underlying Felony

Criminal Practice – Felony Murder – Jury Instructions – Lesser-Included Offenses – Underlying Felony

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 27, 2023

There was no conflict in the evidence that defendant discharged a weapon into occupied property; in addition to witness testimony, physical evidence collected from the scene, and surveillance footage, defendant admitted to firing shots at the victim’s apartment, knowing another person was inside. Since the state presented sufficient evidence to prove all elements of the underlying felony of discharging a weapon into occupied property, the trial court correctly instructed the jury on felony murder but not on premeditated and deliberate first-degree murder, second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction of first-degree felony murder.

State v. Faggart (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-104-23, 21 pp.) (Jeffery Carpenter, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Richard Gottlieb, J.) Mary Carla Babb for the state; Anne Bleyman for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)


Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo