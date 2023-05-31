NCLW Leaders in the Law: Lois Wagman Colbert, Partner Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton 

Lois Wagman Colbert, Partner Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton

Charlotte

As a CPA, Lois Wagman Colbert brings an extra level of expertise to practice at Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton. She leads the firm’s Employee Benefits Practice Group and co-authored the chapter “Reimbursement Arrangements” in the first, second and third (most recent) editions of the Section 409A Handbook.

Colbert received her Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Illinois, graduating with honors. She earned her law degree from the University of Michigan School of Law.

Growing up: I grew up in Urbana, Ill.

Practice area: Executive compensation and employee benefits. With an accounting degree, I initially intended to be a corporate tax lawyer. But during my first summer job during law school the employee benefits practice was part of the tax team and I decided to move in that direction.

Personal accomplishment: Raising three amazing daughters.

First job: I worked in a library starting at age 15. One thing I learned was how to respond to difficult customers.

Biggest career challenge: Managing a career and family.

Advice for aspiring attorneys: There are a wide range of opportunities for lawyers, and the critical thinking learned in law school teaches serves one well regardless of one’s chosen career.

Work-life balance: Maintaining balance is a moving target and one must be flexible and adapt along the way.

Childhood goals: It changed from time to time, but by high school I wanted to be a lawyer.

Favorite vacation spot: A tie between Provence, France, and Cinque Terre, Italy.

A month off: I would travel.

You didn’t know: I grew up a figure skater and worked in a bridal shop during college.