DSS gave the respondent-Father a case plan to address his domestic violence issues, substance use issues, mental and emotional health issues, and parenting skills needs, but he failed to comply with the case plan prior to his incarceration due to work or transportation issues. Father pleaded guilty to assaulting “Carol’s” mother, resulting in his incarceration until 2024. This evidence supports the trial court’s finding that Carol had been neglected by Father at the time of the June 2020 adjudication hearing.

A DSS social worker testified that although Father was halfway through a domestic violence class at the time of the termination hearing, he failed to work on any other part of his case plan prior to his incarceration. Ample evidence supports the trial court’s conclusions of law that Carol was likely to encounter future neglect if Carol was returned to Father’s care.

We affirm the termination of respondent’s parental rights.

In re C.P. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-152-23, 11 pp.) (Jeffery Carpenter, J.) Appealed from Alleghany County District Court (William Brooks, J.) Peter Wood for respondent; Ty Kimmell McTier for guardian ad litem; no brief filed for petitioner. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)