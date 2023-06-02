Although the respondent-Mother made some effort towards regaining custody of children “Amy” and “AJ,” she failed to make consistent efforts to spend time with them; refused to take steps towards addressing her mental health diagnosis; did not take responsibility for feeding, clothing, or bathing the children; and minimized the threats targeted towards her children by gang members. Thus, the trial court’s findings support its conclusion that Mother willfully failed to make reasonable progress to correct the conditions that led to the removal of the children from her custody pursuant to G.S. § 7B-1111(a)(2).

We affirm the termination of respondent’s parental rights.

In re A.N.T. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-151-23, 10 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from New Hanover County District Court (J.H. Corpening, J.) Garron Michael for petitioner; Mary Grob for guardian ad litem; Christopher Watford for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)