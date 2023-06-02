Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Willfulness – Poverty

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Willfulness – Poverty

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 2, 2023

The respondent-Mother’s failure to participate in DSS services – including her failure to engage in or attend visitation, failure to attend parenting classes, and refusal to utilize DSS resources – thwarted reunification efforts and, ultimately, kept Mother and “Amy” apart. Contrary to Mother’s argument, the termination of her parental rights was not based on her poverty but on her willful failure to correct the conditions that led to Amy’s removal.

We affirm the termination of Mother’s parental rights.

In re A.M.B. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-150-23, 16 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Johnston County District Court (Joy Jones, J.) Jennifer O’Connor for petitioner; Marie Farmer for guardian ad litem; David Perez for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)

 


Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo