The respondent-Mother’s failure to participate in DSS services – including her failure to engage in or attend visitation, failure to attend parenting classes, and refusal to utilize DSS resources – thwarted reunification efforts and, ultimately, kept Mother and “Amy” apart. Contrary to Mother’s argument, the termination of her parental rights was not based on her poverty but on her willful failure to correct the conditions that led to Amy’s removal.

We affirm the termination of Mother’s parental rights.

In re A.M.B. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-150-23, 16 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Johnston County District Court (Joy Jones, J.) Jennifer O’Connor for petitioner; Marie Farmer for guardian ad litem; David Perez for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)