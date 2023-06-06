The respondent-mother’s own communications tend to show her knowledge that a no-contact order had expired. Furthermore, the trial court’s unchallenged findings of fact tend to show that respondent (1) made no effort to fulfill any parental duty or responsibility to “Debra,” (2) completely abandoned Debra from July 2019 until October 2020, and (3) knew of ways to contact petitioner or her representatives and the Pitt County Family Center for visitation yet failed to do so. The trial court properly found and concluded that respondent had willfully avoided parental responsibility throughout Debra’s life and specifically during the six months prior to the filing of the petition to terminate respondent’s parental rights. Respondent was given multiple opportunities to demonstrate parental responsibility and abilities to care for Debra, and she squandered them.

We affirm the termination of respondent’s parental rights.

In re D.M.C. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-157-23, 9 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Beaufort County District Court (Keith Mason, J.) Cynthia Mills for petitioner; David Perez for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)