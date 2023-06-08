NCLW Leaders in the Law: Darrin D. Jordan Partner, Whitley, Jordan, Inge & Rary 

Darrin D. Jordan Partner, Whitley, Jordan, Inge & Rary

Salisbury

“Serious,” “passionate,” “kind” and “thoughtful” are just a few of the glowing terms used to describe Darrin D. Jordan in a recent North Carolina State Bar Legal Specialization profile.

The profile adds the that the partner at Whitley, Jordan, Inge & Rary is “introspective and genuinely cares about his community, fellow lawyers and everyone he meets.”

Jordan, a board-certified specialist in state criminal law, grew up in Salisbury and earned a BA in political science and accounting from Catawba College and a law degree from Campbell University.

After law school, Jordan worked in Wilmington for three years with the Peters and Register law firm before moving back to Salisbury. He was an assistant district attorney in Cabarrus and Rowan counties for six years before becoming a private attorney.

He is the immediate past president of the North Carolina State Bar.

Growing up: After I graduated from high school, my uncle and I drove to Alaska from Rowan County to deliver a diesel engine to my grandfather who worked on a sawmill in Anchorage each summer. I spent the summer of 1983 working at the lumber yard where he worked and at the end of the summer, I told my Dad I was going to stay up there. That conversation didn’t go so well, and I was soon flying home to attend Catawba College. I’m convinced I would have never been an attorney if I had stayed in Alaska.

Practice area: Criminal law. After spending six years as a prosecutor, criminal law is the area I knew the best, so familiarity and comfort with criminal law kept me engaged in that area.

Personal accomplishment: Being married for 32 years to my wife whom I met while at Buies Creek and raising our two children a son and daughter. There is nothing like family.

First job: I worked in Wilmington for Peters & Register where I was given the opportunity to develop my own practice within an established law firm.

Biggest career challenge: Keeping up with the changes in criminal law. From legislative changes to new appellate decisions, I never feel like I’m caught up.

Advice for aspiring attorneys: Pursue your passion and if you don’t have the passion to be an attorney, do something else. You would not only do yourself a favor but our legal system a favor.

Work-life balance: I’m still trying to find the balance, but I think it has to do with cutting off my phone and not reading my daily emails. I haven’t mastered that yet.

Childhood goal: I really don’t recall. I never thought I wanted to be a lawyer, because I don’t recall even knowing what a lawyer was.

Favorite vacation spot: The North Carolina mountains and occasionally, Hilton Head.

A month off: I would trout fish and read.

You didn’t know: I was extremely shy and I hate being recognized for things I think are ordinary accomplishments